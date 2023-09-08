Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, the new Soun of Ogbomoso will be installed officially, on Friday, September 8

The RCCG Pastor arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Friday morning, for the ritual rite and installation

On December 12, 2021, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi made his way to the great beyond, leaving the Soun of Ogbomoso stool vacant

Oyo state, Ibadan - A former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, on Friday, arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for a ritual rite and installation as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The kingmakers will install Pastor Laoye as the new monarch in Oyo state today, Friday.

The PUNCH reports that the Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi died on December 12, 2021.

Laoye, who was based in the United States of America, arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private chopper, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

He was at the palace this morning for an official installation which was performed at Abata by the kingmakers led by the Areago High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, Daily Independent reported.

This came a few days after Governor Seyi Makinde approved Pastor Laoye's appointment, which was backed by long-drawn processes specified under the law.

Video of Prince Laoye's arrival surfaces online

What Pastor Adeboye told me, Prince Olaoye reveals

Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has opened up about what the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told him about becoming Soun of Ogbomoso.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, September 2, approved Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso months after the kingmakers presented his name.

Speaking after he became the choice of the kingmakers, Pastor Olaoye noted that he had personal reservations about the ancient throne.

Soun of Ogbomoso: Facts about Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

Until his selection as Soun, Olaoye was the Pastor of RCCG Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America.

He was born to the royal family of Olaoye, one of the five royal families alongside the Oyewunmis and Ajagunlades in Ogbomoso. The new Soun's wife is also a pastor; Pastor Mrs Omo Olaoye. The new monarch and his wife are blessed with two daughters.

Pastor Olaoye has led RCCG churches in three countries, Nigeria, Germany and the United States. He has also travelled to several other countries for clergy work.

Source: Legit.ng