There is a tussle over the Soun of Ogbomosho stool following the demise of Oba Ajagungbade III in December 2021

Monarchical leadership in Nigeria has always been a tug-of-war among contenders to the succession line

A top Nigerian court sacked Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye on Wednesday, October 25, but the new monarch's camp has spoken and vowed to appeal the decision

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The camp of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosho who was sacked by an Oyo state high court, has said the embattled monarch “will definitely appeal” the decision.

It would be recalled that Olaoye, a pastor and diaspora-based businessman, was selected a few weeks ago by the kingmakers as the new Soun of Ogbomoso. However, Prince Kabir Mohammed Olaoye is disputing the decision.

Ogbomosho: Soun to appeal sack, palace source

On Wednesday, October 25, the court nullified his selection and installation.

The presiding judge, Justice K.A. Adedokun, nullified Ghandi's selection and installation while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Kabir.

Speaking to The Punch in the wake of the development, a palace source disclosed that the high court's verdict would be appealed. He therefore urged the people of the town to be calm.

The newspaper on Thursday, October 26, quoted the source as saying:

“The case will definitely be appealed and so, people should not fret. In the case instituted by Prince Olaoye, the judge said the process was proper and valid but now the same process is faulted. It is conflicting, the Appeal Court will resolve that. People should be calm.”

