Sheikh Teliat Yinus Ayilara, Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, responded firmly to a query from Soun of Ogbomoso

The Soun had criticized Ayilara for undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage without permission, as reported by Legit.ng

Ayilara emphasized his adherence to Islamic principles over Yoruba traditions, stating his role as a spiritual leader is independent of local cultural norms.

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Sheik Teliat Yinus Ayilara, the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, has responded firmly to a query issued by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, saying that the Chief Imam's position is not subject to the authority of the traditional ruler.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, criticized Chief Imam Sheikh Taliat Yunus Olusina Ayilara for undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia without obtaining the traditional ruler's permission.

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, bicker Chief Imam, Sheikh Taliat Yunus Olusina Ayilara over attending 2024 Hajj Photo credit: @Oyoaffairs/@ImamOgbomoso

Source: UGC

Ayilara conveyed this stance in a letter directed to the Soun in response to the query he received.

In his sharp reply, Ayilara emphasized his deep respect for Yoruba culture and tradition.

Chief Imam, Ayilara: 'I'm governed by Islamic tenet, not tradition'

The Chief Imam clarified that as the spiritual leader of the Muslim community in Ogbomoso, his role and responsibilities are governed by Islamic principles, not by Yoruba traditions.

The letter, signed by his secretary, Ogunleye Sulaimon Ajasa, reiterated Ayilara's commitment to upholding the rules of Islam independently of local cultural norms, as reported by Vanguard.

The letter said:

"The Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland is not a traditional title and therefore does not fall under the authority of the Soun of Ogbomosoland."

"My dispute with your majesty is currently before the courts. I firmly believe that parties involved in a court case should honor the court's authority by refraining from actions that could impact the case."

Ayilara noted that the Soun's request to reverse appointments of Muslim leaders and install an acting Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland pertains to the ongoing court case and should respect the court's authority, PM News reported.

Soun of Ogbomoso queries chief Imam for performing 2024 hajj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye, criticized Chief Imam Sheikh Ayilara for undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia without obtaining the traditional ruler's permission.

Legit.ng reported that tensions have been ongoing between the traditional ruler and the Chief Imam for several months.

In the reprimand, the Soun claimed that the Chief Imam had not informed him before his journey. The traditional ruler's letter, Dated June 10, 2024, stated that the Chief Imam's actions violated his agreement before assuming his role.

Source: Legit.ng