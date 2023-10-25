Former RCCG Pastor who was recently crowned as the new Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, has been sacked by the Oyo State High Court

Prince Kabir Olaoye, a member of the royal family, has challenged the selection process that brought in Ghandi as the new Soun of Ogbomosho

The Court earlier ordered the Oyo State government not to announce anyone as Soun until it concluded the matter before it, but the Seyi Makinde administration announced Ghandi

Ogbomosho, Oyo - Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who was recently crowned as the Soun of Ogbomoso, has been sacked by the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomosho.

Earlier in August, the Oyo State government announced Ghandi as the new Soun of the Ogbomosho, TVC reported.

Court sacks former RCCG Pastor as Soun of Ogbomosho Photo Credit: Ghandi Olaoye

Source: Twitter

Details of Soun of Ogbomosho sacked by court

Following the announcement, another contestant for the traditional role, Kabir Laoye, challenged the eligibility of Ghandi before the Oyo State High Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Prince Kabir Olaoye, who is challenging the selection of Ghandi, there were flaws in the selection process of the new monarch.

The court had earlier ordered the Oyo State government not to announce anyone as the new Soun until it gave verdict on the matter before it.

But the Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state ignored the court ruling and declared Ghandi as the new Soun.

Why court sacks Soun of Ogbomosho

Prince Kabir Laoye argued before the court that the process that brought in the emergence of Ghandi

Prince Kabir Laoye said the process that brought about the emergence of Ghandi was faulty, sought for the nullification of the emergence of the new Soun and prayed the court to order a new selection process.

While delivering his verdict, Justice Adedokun maintained that the selection process and the emergence of Ghandi was illegal.

The Ogbomosho kingmakers were ordered to go back and begin a new selection process for new Soun.

Source: Legit.ng