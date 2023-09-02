A top pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has emerged as the Soun of Ogbomosoland

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, approved the appointment of appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new monarch of the ancient town

Prince Olaoye's emergence is coming two years after the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade

Oyo state, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has finally approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, September 2nd, by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Honourable Olusegun Olayiwola, Daily Trust reported.

Olayiwola said the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

Who is the new Soun of Ogbomoso?

Akin Akinwale @mrlurvy, a member of the State Executive Committee, APC, Oyo state, gave a brief description of the new soun;

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"His name is Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

"In April 2022 during the selection and interview exercise, he promised to embrace the three religions, namely: Traditional, Christianity and Islam."

Man breaks into Soun Of Ogbomoso's Palace, destroys property

Meanwhile, on Thursday, May 5, a 30-year-old man, Bukola Adediji, better known as Ajanlekoko, broke into the Palace of Soun of Ogbomoso and destroyed some property.

The man was said to be a drug addict and suspected to be mentally unstable.

The Punch reports that the intruder attacked one of the chiefs who tried to prevent him from going inside the sitting room and knocked off the chief’s teeth during the attack.

Names, photos of three paramount rulers that died in Oyo state within five months

It is no longer news that the Alaafin of Oyo is dead. The Alaafin's death came months after the two other senior Oyo state monarchs died. All happened in less than five months.

The first to join his ancestors among them is the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji. The next to die was the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi.

All these deaths came during the first tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng