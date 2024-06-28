The two emirs of Kano Sanusi II and Ado Bayero, have twisted their battle for the throne in the ancient city

The traditional and official flag was hoisted at the Nassarawa mini palace earlier than expected on Thursday, further reaffirming the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who currently occupies the palace

In a swift reaction to the development, the Kano state government described the development as a stunt and insisted the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, remains the emir

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kano Emirate tussle has taken a new twist. The state government, led by Abba Kabir Yusuf, has dismissed the hoisting of traditional and official flags at the Nassarawa Palace, where the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, resides, describing it as a mere attempt to gain public attention.

Governor Yusuf and the two emirs, Sanusi and Bayero. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Aminu Ado Bayero

Source: Facebook

Recall that the flag, which reaffirms the authority of Emir Bayero was hoisted at 6 am on Thursday, June 27.

Bayero has been in battle with the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over the control of the Kano Emirate after amendment of the Kano Emirates Council Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hoisting flag: Kano govt says it's a publicity stunt

Reacting to Bayero's move, the state governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, dismissed the action at the Nassarawa palace as an attempt to attract public attention, Channels TV reported on Friday June 28.

Kano govt again insists Sanusi remains emir

Bature, speaking further on behalf of Governor Yusuf, insisted that Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano state.

“It’s a useless attempt to gain cheap publicity. There is no confusion or doubt that Emir Sanusi is the Emir of Kano,” Bature told newsmen.

As reported by Daily Trust, the same flag is also hoisted at the Gidan Rumfa palace, where Sunusi II, resides.

Lawyer interprets court ruling on Kano Emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, interpreted the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle.

Hassan said while the Kano state government and Aminu Ado Bayero camps are giving different interpretations, the ruling means that Sanusi Lamido ceased to be Emir of Kano.

In an exclusive chat with Legit, Hasan explained that Governor Abba Yusuf's action to reinstate Sanusi as Emir was declared void because it was done after an injunction was granted.

Source: Legit.ng