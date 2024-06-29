The Oyo state government has announced the date for the coronation of the Olubadan-designate, Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin

Legit.ng reports that the Olubadan-designate would be presented with his staff of office in July

Oba Olakulehin will replace Oba Olalekan Balogun who died in March having spent just two years on the throne

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has approved the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin.

As reported by The Nation, the event is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The state commissioner for information, Dotun Oyelade made the disclosure in a statement, late Friday night, June 28.

The statement also revealed that the coronation will be held at historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Leadership newspaper noted.

Snapshot of Oba Olakulehin

Olakulehin hails from Ibadan Northeast local government area (LGA) of Oyo state.

He comes from the Okugbaja family in the Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

Multiple reports say he is 84 years old, making him the oldest monarch to assume the post.

Olakulehin has a military background, having served in the Nigerian Army (NA).

Before he emerged as the new Olubadan, Olakulehin was the Balogun of Ibadanland, a title of the Yoruba language which means "warlord".

In 1992, during the third Republic under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olakulehin ran for the house of representatives and won a seat in the lower legislative chamber.

