The late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2012. And it is the turn of the Laoye family to produce his successor. This is according to the 1953 Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

As expected, many sons of the family signified interest. The family was able to screen all interested applicants to a manageable number of three, but they were unable to settle on a consensus candidate so they allow the kingmakers to make the final selection, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Afolabi Ghandi Laoye got the nod of the kingmakers to be enthroned as the next Soun of Ogbomoso. Photo: The Nation

Eventually, one of them, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House Washington DC, United States (US), Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, eventually got the nod of the kingmakers to be enthroned as the next Soun of Ogbomoso.

Here is a list of Laoye family who contended for the throne:

Princes Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke Sirajdeen Lawal Olaoye Tirimisiyu Gbolagade Bello Abayomi Isaac Jacob Oyewusi Gbadamosi Taofeek Lawal Olaoye Mohammed Gazali Jamiu Oyetunde Isiaka Oluwasegun Lasisi Ismail Kayode Olaoye Olabode Akeem Olayide Olaoye Musibau Adeniran Alimi Amusa Felix Bello Peter Olatunde Olaoye Abubakar Abduganiyu Akano Johnson Olusola Olaoye Taofeek Adeyemi Akorode Olaoye Olalekan Olaoye. Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Badmus Babatunde Olaoye Abdulrahman Hamzat Adebayo Sirajdeen Akorode Olaoye Muhammed Nurudeen Bello Olaoye.

How a RCCG pastor, Laoye emerged as next Soun

Due to their inability to pick a consensus candidate from the contestants, they referred all of them to kingmakers for selection. About 18 of the candidates were reportedly shortlisted and invited for interview by the kingmakers to Ogunlola Hall, but others who were not invited joined them.

This kingmakers interviewed all of them with a representative of Ogbomoso North Local Government under whose purview the throne operates attended the interview as an observer.

At the end of the interview, the contenders were screened to two. They are Lt. Col. Sirajdeen Laoye and US-based Pastor Afolabi Olaoye.

Then, the four kingmakers were said to have been divided over the two candidates. They opted for voting and each candidate was supported by two kingmakers each, meaning a tie. The head of kingmakers resorted to using his Casting Vote Right (power to have an additional vote) to resolve the tie. His vote went for the pastor; hence he scored three, while the military officer scored two.

The kingmakers

Although the chieftaincy declaration stipulates that six members shall constitute the kingmakers council, one kingmaker passed on about six weeks ago while another one is still in the process of having his installation as a kingmaker officially confirmed.

The declaration also stipulates that four members of the council shall form quorum for decision-making, but that the head of the council shall have an extra vote in case of a tie.

Pastor Laoye’s name has since been forwarded to the local government for onward recommendation to the governor for approval.

Osinbajo attends Soun family's thanksgiving, visits Akala's family

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, January 23 attended the thanksgiving service held in honour of the Late Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Speaking at the service, VP Osinbajo said the Late Soun delivered four decades, eight years of exceptional transformational leadership with indelible marks of peace and prosperity.

After the church service, the vice president visited the home of Late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo state who died recently.

