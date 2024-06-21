Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy over a year ago. Nigeria's economy has since been in disarray, with the immediate rise in inflation and, by extension, the cost of living. He had introduced a N35,000 wage pending when the new minimum wage would be approved and appealed to governors to follow suit.

The current minimum wage for workers in the country is N30,000. The workers have staged protests and went on strike in their quest for an increase in the minimum wage.

List of governors paying wage awards in Nigeria presently Photo Credit:@jidesanwoolu, @GovernorObaseki, @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's economic policies have been strongly criticized, especially by the opposition, but the president and many economists believe he was on the right track. However, his appeals to the governors appeared to have yielded little or no result, as only a few of them are paying the stipend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to a Vanguard report, about 15 governors have commenced the payment of wage awards from N10,000 to N35,000.

The analysis also revealed that about 20 governors in Nigeria are yet to be paid wages, while some governors paid for a while and stile the scheme.

Those who are paying are listed below:

Governor Obaseki of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in Edo state, which took effect on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024.

He announced this on Monday, April 29, while commissioning the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex in Edo state. The new minimum wage is an increment from the old N40,000.

Douye Diri of Bayelsa

The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, has also commenced the payment of wage awards to workers in the state.

As explained by the wage award committee headed by the head of the civil service in the state, workers from Grades 1–14 received N20,000, 15–17 cadre received N30,000, and Permanent Secretaries went home with N100,000.

Julius Laye, the chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) confirmed that the payment started in May but lamented that those at the local government level received the fund and it stopped.

Governor Uzodimma paying N10,000

The Imo state government, under the watch of Hope Uzodimma, is paying N10,000 as wage award, bringing the monthly minimum wage of workers to N40,000.

The Uzodimma administration said it had provided free transportation for workers as a measure to reduce the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on them.

Enugu Governor Mbah paying N25000, N10,000

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state commenced the payment of wage awards to workers at the state and local government levels, including teachers at the primary school levels, in December 2023

Report indicated that workers at the state level are getting N25,000 as wages while those at the local governments and primary school teachers are being paid N10,000.

Sanwo-Olu is paying N35,000

Since December 2023, workers in Lagos have been getting N35,000 wage awards, while the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been paying the minimum wage of N35,000.

Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions Afolabi Ayantayo said the payment is in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to worker welfare.

Others are listed below:

Source: Legit.ng