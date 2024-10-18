The uncle of music superstar, Davido and executive governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has celebrated the Ooni of Ife in a special way

Governor Adeleke presented Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II), with a brand-new SUV car on his 50th birthday

The 51st Ooi of Ife turned 50 on Thursday, October 19, and has continued to receive heartfelt birthday messages

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has gifted the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II), a brand-new SUV car in celebration of his 50th birthday.

Adeleke and his entourage presented the vehicle to the first-class monarch.

Legit.ng reports that Oba Ogunwusi was coronated as the 51st Ooni on December 7, 2015, and turned 50 on Thursday, October 17.

The video of the gift presentation was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) @bidsman on Friday, October 18.

The birthday celebration also included the Official Commissioning of the Community Cinemas and the Groundbreaking of the OJAJA Film City, at Ife Ground Resort & Industrial Park, Osun state.

Prominent traditional rulers and political figures were present to celebrate the monarch including the former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fasola.

