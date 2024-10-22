Mohbad: Lagos Attorney General Receives US Toxicologist’s Report, Says “Trial to Commence Soon”
- Lagos State Attorney General Lawal Pedro (SAN), has given the assurance that trial will commence soon to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death, adding that he has received the US toxicologist’s report
- At a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, he noted that the long delay that the case has suffered in court was due to a “prolonged investigation” of the case
- The commissioner disclosed that “Forensic, analysis, toxicology, all these are part of the investigation
On Monday, October 21, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), said the toxicology report and other forensic analysis conducted in the United States on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, is out.
He said the autopsy report is now with the Lagos state pathologist, as well as the coroner magistrate.
Pedro made the revelation on Monday, at a press conference, held at the Ministry of Justice Conference Room, Alausa, Ikeja.
He said:
“On the Mohbad case, yes, I agree there has been a delay, and the delay is caused by time taken for investigation.
“Forensic, analysis, toxicology, all these are part of the investigation. Full proof investigation that can lead at least to conviction in a case that is presented before the courts.”
The Attorney General explained that the forensic examination would not have been done in the United States if the Lagos DNA and Forensic Centre had not been burnt during the #EndSARS protest of October 2020.
Channels TV and The Punch confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday, October 22.
“Mohbad’s dad refused to pick son's body”: Police
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the tragic death of Mohbad took a fresh twist as the Nigerian police spoke about the late entertainer's autopsy result.
It was further disclosed that the singer's father is the one delaying the burial rites of his son.
