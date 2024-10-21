Nigerian media host and podcaster Toke Makinwa has broken her silence following the viral rumour of her engagement to long-time friend Farouq Umar

Recall that the 40-year-old had her birthday Thanksgiving on October 20, 2024, and was graced by those who mattered in the entertainment industry

Although videos and pictures circulating the internet stated otherwise, Toke has come forward to set the record straight

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has addressed the rumours flying from all ends of social media, stating that she recently got married to her long-time friend, Farouk Umar.

It all started after clips from her recent birthday Thanksgiving service surfaced online, showing the pair dressed in matching white outfits.

The glamorous event took over the internet on Sunday, October 2024, with dazzling photos of celebrities flying across social media.

However, in a new development, Toke Makinwa took to her official Twitter page to address the viral claims, adding that she never got married.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all her fans online and assured them that she would reach out to them at the right time.

In her words:

"I did not get married yesterday, I deeply appreciate all your love and prayers, I see how you all desire for me to settle down and God who is the author of time will do it when he thinks it is right. Yesterday was to honor God."

See post below:

Fans react to Toke's tweets

Read some reactions below:

@Accoid:

"The marriage is coming, those prayers can’t go to waste sha."

@RonnyReagan10:

"Tell them I'll marry you hunnie. It will be televised worldwide even on NAT GEO."

@VivienneDespo:

"Either way you made us cry soo much your gratitude prayer took me out too tears!"

@ibirogba2000:

"Ok thanks for the clarification. We love you 😘."

@iRitaSunshine:

"Toke Makinwa you don't have to be pressured into getting married. Forget what people say on social media, it's not real love. Beyond waiting for the right time, wait for the right person."

@PFeyishola:

"Positive about that and it will be a home filled with sustainable joy and everlasting happiness 😊."

@crco:

"You still looked stunning in all your outfits and God will continue to perfect all that concerns you 🙏🏽❤️."

@Franko_Nero2010:

"What is the guarantee that the mugu that you will eventually end up with won't be a side husband after all that hugging and kissing with your so call bestie , abeg kuku make am public, no be any body business."

