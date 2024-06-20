Senator Ahmed Wadada (SDP- Nasarawa state) has called on the Bola Tinubu administration to approve not less than N150,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers

For months, the labour unions – which represent government workers and employees in medium-to-large companies, had been demanding a minimum wage increase to compensate for the spike in inflation

However, the FG has kept on saying it will only agree to a realistic and sustainable wage system for the workers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, the lawmaker representing Nasarawa West zone, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve at least N150,000 as the new minimum wage.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, June 20, Wadada made the call in an interview with newsmen in Keffi local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa state late Tuesday, June 18.

Senator Ahmed Wadada gives advice to Tinubu's government on the new minimum wage. Photo credits: @NLCHeadquarters, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

New minimum wage: Wadada advocates N150K

The Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP) chieftain noted that the current realities of the Nigerian economy informed his stance.

His words:

“I have expressed my opinion in the past on the issue and I am going to reiterate it here.

"For me as a person, the minimum a worker should earn is N150,000, looking at the realities of today."

Furthermore, Senator Wadada disclosed that he and other lawmakers were willing to make sacrifices in terms of reduction of their remunerations and allowances just to ensure Nigerian workers earned decent monthly salaries.

He added:

“At worst, it should be higher than what the government is currently offering."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian workers, under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), urged the federal government and national assembly to meet their demand on the proposed minimum wage.

It is yet to be seen if the government and labour will come to an agreement soon.

More to read on minimum wage

New minimum wage: Omokri asks FG to pay N75,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a socio-political analyst, said Nigeria is not rich and cannot afford to pay any amount as a minimum wage requested by the NLC.

Omokri asserted that the Tinubu government should pay N75,000 as a minimum wage and allow the states to pay what they can afford, rather than enforcing a minimum wage that they cannot afford on them.

Source: Legit.ng