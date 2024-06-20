New Minimum Wage: Tinubu's Govt Told to Pay N150,000, Details Surface
- Senator Ahmed Wadada (SDP- Nasarawa state) has called on the Bola Tinubu administration to approve not less than N150,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers
- For months, the labour unions – which represent government workers and employees in medium-to-large companies, had been demanding a minimum wage increase to compensate for the spike in inflation
- However, the FG has kept on saying it will only agree to a realistic and sustainable wage system for the workers
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, the lawmaker representing Nasarawa West zone, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve at least N150,000 as the new minimum wage.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, June 20, Wadada made the call in an interview with newsmen in Keffi local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa state late Tuesday, June 18.
New minimum wage: Wadada advocates N150K
The Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP) chieftain noted that the current realities of the Nigerian economy informed his stance.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
His words:
“I have expressed my opinion in the past on the issue and I am going to reiterate it here.
"For me as a person, the minimum a worker should earn is N150,000, looking at the realities of today."
Furthermore, Senator Wadada disclosed that he and other lawmakers were willing to make sacrifices in terms of reduction of their remunerations and allowances just to ensure Nigerian workers earned decent monthly salaries.
He added:
“At worst, it should be higher than what the government is currently offering."
Legit.ng reports that Nigerian workers, under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), urged the federal government and national assembly to meet their demand on the proposed minimum wage.
It is yet to be seen if the government and labour will come to an agreement soon.
More to read on minimum wage
- New minimum wage: NLC/TUC releases statement as governors say they cannot pay N60,000
- Labour may resume strike as top official speaks on imminent meeting over minimum wage
- NLC speaks on “most important thing” as Tinubu decides on new minimum wage
New minimum wage: Omokri asks FG to pay N75,000
Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a socio-political analyst, said Nigeria is not rich and cannot afford to pay any amount as a minimum wage requested by the NLC.
Omokri asserted that the Tinubu government should pay N75,000 as a minimum wage and allow the states to pay what they can afford, rather than enforcing a minimum wage that they cannot afford on them.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.