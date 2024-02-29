Lagos state government has given an update on the payment of the N35,000 wage award to teachers in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, said primary school teachers will get the same palliative given to civil servants in the state

Sanwo-Olu noted that teachers in Lagos state will receive the 35,000 wage award, just as it was given to secondary school teachers and other civil servants earlier

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Thursday, February 29, directed the removal of disparity in the payment of N35,000 palliative allowance award to all teachers in the state.

Just as it has been done for the secondary school teachers and other civil servants in state employment since January. primary school teachers will get N35,000. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Recall that in December 2023, the governor approved a wage award of N35,000 to all civil servants in the state. The wage award is a palliative allowance to provide succor while the national minimum wage is being reviewed.

As reported by Vanguard, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, made this disclosure during a stakeholders meeting between the officials of the ministry and the executives of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), in his office on Thursday.

Ali-Balogun informed the union leadership that Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that the disparity of paying N20,000 to primary school teachers as against N35,000 to other civil servants in the state should be removed.

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), led by comrade Hassan Akintoye, expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture. They stated that the complaints of teachers would be addressed by the measure.

Akintoye, appreciated the Lagos state government for its love for teachers and the development of education.

The leadership also reiterated its total support to the state and pledged “to continue to assist the administration in fulfilling its vision for quality teaching and learning in the state.”

