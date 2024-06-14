Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Since the federal government began paying the N35,000 wage award in addition to the N30,000 minimum wage to Nigerian workers and President Bola Tinubu's plea to governors to replicate the gesture, 15 states have not complied, while seven have stopped. The wage award was intended to reduce the economic hardship on workers until the new minimum wage was implemented.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the refusal of some state governors to pay the wage award to workers in their states, describing it as the height of insensitivity. The union lamented that workers are suffering because of the anti-poor government policies.

Names of governors not paying wage awards Photo Credit: @NGFSecretariat, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard report, 15 states are said to be paying their workers between N10,000 and N40,000 as salary increments or wage awards.

The states not paying the wage awards included one in the Southeast, four in the South-South, five in the Northwest, three in the Northeast, and two in the North Central.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below is a list of some of the states not paying or paid partially:

Governor Oborevwori of Delta state

The governor of Delta Oborevwori Sheriff was yet tp commence the payment of wage awards to workers in the state despite the plea from President Tinubu.

Ifeanyi Osuoza, the commissioner for information in Delta, told journalists that the government would set up a committee to address every wage-related issue, including the minimum wage.

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Under the watch of Fubara, the Rivers government is another state that is yet to commence the payment of wage award eight months after the federal government began the payment.

Governor Fubara's administration said its government was waiting for the decision of the tripartite committee, which was set up to review the new minimum wage. The committee included federal government representatives, governors, organised labour, and private organisations.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

The governor of the oil-rich south-south state has assured that his administration is ready to pay the minimum wage agreed upon by the tripartite committee and that the payment will begin as soon as it is passed into law.

Governor Eno also promised to improve the workers' welfare in the state, adding that he has directed the compilation of the casual workers in the state.

Governor Otti of Abia not paying

The governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, has yet to commence the payment of the wage award, saying that his government will look into the workers' demand.

The NLC in the state appealed to the governor to approve the N35,000 wage award to alleviate the workers' pains in the face of the country's current economic hardship.

Nasir Idris sets up committee

The government of Kebbi state has announced the setting up of a committee on May 1 to work out a workable minimum wage for state workers.

However, Governor Idris's leadership in the state had yet to commence the payment of wage awards eight months after the federal government commenced the payment.

Other states yet to start paying or have paid for a while are listed below:

S/N Governors State Wage Status 1 Babagana Zulum Borno Distributing foods and Palliatives 2 Mai Mala Buni Yobe Distributing foods and Palliatives 3 Muhammed Bago Niger Paid N20,000 once 4 Umaru Radda Katsina Paid N15,000 and N10,000 twice to workers and pensioners 5 Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa Paid N10,000 to workers twice and N5,000 to pensions for four months 6 Bala Muhammad Bauchi Paid N10,000 to workers during Eid-el-Fitr and food palliative to workers 7 Caleb Mutfwang Plateau Paid N12,000 for six months

Tinubu announces conclusion on minimum wage discussion

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu had announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

The president, in his address on Democracy Day, said an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine the new minimum wage into the Nigerian law.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage with organised labour.

Source: Legit.ng