At the moment, some Nigerian governors are still paying workers in their state N30,000 and others insisted they cannot pay minimum wage higher than N60,000

The organised labour has insisted on its N250,000 minimum wage demand while the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu has pushed further its N62,000 offer

However, the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno has joined the list of some governors who have expressed readiness to pay the new minimum wage agreed upon by the NLC and the FG

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom stat has again expressed readiness to pay the new minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government was concluded.

Governor Eno said he is willing to pay Tinubu's new offer

The Head of Civil Service in the state, Mr. Effiong Essien spoke on behalf of the Akwa Ibom government while briefing the press on the activities marking the 2024 Public Service Week.

Recall that in a televised address to Nigerians on Wednesday, June 12, monitored by Legit.ng, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the new minimum wage would be sent to the national assembly for deliberation.

Tinubu did not announce a new minimum wage. But the tripartite committee, comprising the federal government's team, offered to pay Nigerian workers N62,000; organised labour rejected the offer and proposed N250,000.

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, June 19, Essien noted that the current administration led by governor Umo Eno in the past one year had released over N18 billion for settlement of outstanding pensions, gratuities and leave grants.

He said:

“The Akwa Ibom State public servants have reasons to thank God, as the governor has prioritised the welfare of workers, serving and retired with very pragmatic approaches.

“There is increment in pension to cushion the effect of harsh economic situation on pensioners in the state.

“Akwa Ibom Government is ready to pay the new minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, and the Federal Government is completed.”

Kebbi Governor: "I'll pay whatever figure FG offers as minimum wage

Legit.ng reported previously that Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has detached himself from the 36 state governors who disclosed that they cannot afford N62,000 minimum wage even if the federal government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) agreed on the figure.

Idris, in an interview with the BBC, said that he was not aware of the meeting where governors made their stand known on the disputed N62,000 minimum wage.

Governor Idris said: ”I was not part of the meeting if it was even held and I will not part of those who will not pay the agreed minimum wage, like I did say at different public fora that I will pay the agreed amount I stand by that.”

