A Nigerian governor has explained why the N62,000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government could prove difficult for states to pay

Reacting to recent increases in the cost of living, the organised labour has been agitating for an upward review of the national minimum wage, currently N30,000 a month

FCT, Abuja - Although most Nigerian states have been getting more allocations since the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu administration in May 2023, sources have disclosed that the increment was paltry and not enough to sustain payment of N62,000 minimum wage.

According to a report by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, June 20, sources revealed that lack of funds was the reason most of the governors were foot-dragging on the new wage negotiations, which they did not take an active part in.

Several state governments face financial hurdles in implementing the proposed N62,000 minimum wage agreed upon by the FG and the organised private sector (OPS). Photo credit: @NGFSecretariat

Per data on federal allocations to states before and after subsidy removal in May 2023, most of the states received between 20 and 25 per cent increment in allocations, while some others conversely, received fewer allocations.

Arguing that most states would have issues paying N62,000 as minimum wage, a governor said:

“There is need to consider the consequences on the economy, inflationary trend and possible layoff of workers if the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) blackmailed the government to agree on a minimum wage that is not realistic and sustainable.

‘’There is a general consensus that minimum wage should be increased but it has to be within a realistic band of what all parties can pay. That is why the private sector and government are offering N60,000.”

