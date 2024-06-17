Organised labour has been told to accept President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's latest minimum wage offer

Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made this appeal to the leadership of the NLC and the TUC, urging them to accept a wage offer above N60,000

Interestingly, President Tinubu did not announce the new minimum wage but the tripartite committee, earlier recommended N62,000 but labour rejected the offer and insisted on N250,000 minimum wage

The Nigerian Senate has sent a message to the organised labour as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is advocating for a minimum wage of N62,000, despite facing resistance from the labour sector.

The Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to accept the federal government's minimum wage offer.

Senate speaks as FG offers N62,000, labour demands N250,000

He made the call in an Eid-el-Kabir message by his directorate of media and public affairs on Sunday, just as he highlighted some achievements of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by PM News on Monday, June 17, Senator Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central in the Senate, also pleaded with the NLC and the TUC to accept whatever President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government offered them above N60,000 as the new minimum wage.

Recall that in a televised address to Nigerians on Wednesday, June 12, monitored by Legit.ng, President Tinubu said the new minimum wage would be sent to the national assembly for deliberation.

Tinubu did not announce a new minimum wage. But the tripartite committee, comprising the federal government's team, offered to pay Nigerian workers N62,000; organised labour rejected the offer and proposed N250,000.

Senate leader tells labour to accept offer above N60,000

Speaking on the new minimum wage dispute, the senate leader, Bamidele, assured that the current administration would leave no stone unturned in alleviating the economic hardship being faced by the majority of Nigerians and re-offer them a sense of pride in their home country, Vanguard reported.

Bamidele said:

“The federal government has conceded to N60,000, which translates to a 100 percent increase. But both NLC and TUC turned down this offer, leading to a two-day industrial action.

“The federal government has promised to make more concessions in this respect. As the federal government reveals its new offer, I plead with the organised labour to accept it in the national interest. The economy will remain in this condition. Collectively, we are taking multi-pronged measures to reverse disturbing economic indicators.”

