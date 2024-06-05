A viral claim has appeared online saying Pastor William Kumuyi has relocated to London in the United Kingdom (UK)

The poster said Kumuyi migrated overseas 'after deceiving his members that President Bola Tinubu will build Nigeria'

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published recently

London, United Kingdom - Amid the update from Pastor Sam Adeyemi about his relocation abroad, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @TrulyDearest_, claimed that Pastor William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has relocated to London.

The social media user also attached a video to prove her claim.

Posts about Pastor Kumuyi and his wife relocating to London after advising Nigerians to endure the Bola Tinubu-led administration are misleading. Photo credits: @pastorwf_kumuyi, @sam_adeyemi

The caption of the video which was published on Sunday, May 26, 2024, reads:

“GO (meaning general overseer) of Deeper Life, Pastor Kumuyi, has relocated to London after deceiving his members that Tinubu will build Nigeria.”

The claim was made in reaction to a public appeal of the renowned cleric asking Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, the 16th and current president of Nigeria, and his newly appointed ministers and believe that God will use them as “instruments to build our nation.”

Also, during a crusade in Benin city, Edo state, south-south Nigeria, in the last quarter of 2023, Kumuyi told the congregation not to leave their country because he believed that prosperity would come there.

As of the time of publishing this report, the tweet (which has a 4-minute video) has garnered over 161,000 views, more than 260 replies, 610+ reposts, and 866 likes.

Kumuyi's UK relocation report deceptive

Seeing that some blogs and netizens shared the same claim, corroborating the narrative by @TrulyDearest_, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to investigate it.

After its scrutiny, the media platform concluded that the claim is misleading.

It said:

"Findings show that Pastor Kumiyi had relocated to London long before he advised Nigerians. Moreover, the video in question was made in Kyiv, Ukraine."

