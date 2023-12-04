The good people of India could not hold back their joy as they received Pastor Kumuyi and his wife and other men of God into the country

The man of God was given a rousing welcome as soon as he arrived at the airport, flowers and gun salutes were some of the warm receptions he received

Meanwhile, Pastor Kumuyi was in India for the global crusade program, alongside other men of God

The founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, received a heroic welcome in India recently.

Pastor Kumuyi and wife took the gospel of Jesus Christ to India. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

India welcomed and accepted the convener of the global crusade, Kumuyi, as he took the message of peace and transformation through Jesus Christ to parts of India.

Vanguard reported that the people arranged a special motorcade and proceeded to the city, showering him with praises, joy and flowers, amidst multiple gun salutes.

Kumuyi, confirmed the development in a series of posts shared on his Facebook page accompanied by pictures.

Meanwhile, Kumuyi's entry into India became a turning point, resonating with sounds of joy in Christ globally. The GCK India program, organized under the leadership of key figures, aimed to conduct numerous sessions fostering spiritual growth and discussions on peace.

Reverend Y. Mohan Babu, Reverend Edward Rosie, and other ministers actively engaged in divine service, contributing to the overall success and elation of the event.

The launch of Dr. Kumuyi's book, 'Kumuyi Defender of the Faith,' in Telugu language marked a moment of global joy in Christ, spreading the message of faith and transformation.

