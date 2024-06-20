Rivers Crisis: Shehu Sani Reacts as Angry Youths Destroy Wike’s Statue, "Forcefully Smashed"
- Protesting youths in Rivers pulled down the effigy of the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike
- The vandals also destroyed billboards and banners that had the image of Wike and the outgone chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area (LGA), Barrister George Ariolu
- Lightheartedly, Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, waded into the matter
FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly, has reacted humorously to Rivers state's youths 'forcefully removing and smashing Nyesom Wike statue'.
It would be recalled that there was chaos in some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Wednesday, June 19, as several youths took over the Port Harcourt City Council secretariat.
The youths accused Wike, the immediate-past governor of the state, who is the FCT minister, of sending police operatives to attack them.
Earlier — on Tuesday, June 18 — some men pulled down Wike's statue. The video of the act trended on social media platforms.
Legit.ng reports that Wike has been involved in a political feud with his former protege, the incumbent governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.
The feud, which began in October 2023 when the pro-Wike lawmakers initiated an impeachment plot against Governor Fubara, has continued to escalate, defying mediations.
Reacting to the latest chaos which saw Wike's sculpture destroyed, Sani wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page:
"Haba, Rivers youth, why did you forcefully removed and smashed Wike statue? If you don’t want it you would have just gently unplug it, wrap it, put it in a carton and keep it in the store."
Rivers police confirm killing of officer, vigilante
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers police command confirmed that one of its officers was killed in the ongoing political crisis in the state.
The security agency also announced the taking over of the state's 23 local government area secretariats.
