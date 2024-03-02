Nigerian Christians have been urged not to spend all their money on the building of a church that will not be raptured

Pastor William Kumuyi said Christians should use their offering to feed the poor and unemployed people in their communities

The clergyman stated this in a viral video, where he said churches should budget money to take care of people

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised Christians to give their offerings to the poor and unemployed in their communities.

Kumuyi said Christians should give priority to church members, and poor neighbours who can’t afford basic life needs rather than spending all their money on building churches.

As reported by Vanguard, the popular man of God stated this in a video that has gone viral.

While addressing his congregation, narrated how a preacher had instructed his members to give monies meant for offering to the poor and unemployed people around them.

“Then he stood up and said ‘that N10,000, N20,000, and N50,000 go to the poor in your community. All the offering is not just church, there are poor, unemployed people around’.

Kumuyi said DLICC should go back to the old ways of allocating money for charity.

“And what if this church, like we used to do in the olden days, in the good old days that we reserve some amount of money for charity? That we allocate some amount of money for building DLICC, and the district church, and the people we’re building for are dying of hunger, malnutrition, and starvation.

“Let’s budget part of the money, millions of our currency to take care of the people.

“Which one comes first when your house is leaking, and your mother is dying? How will you spend it—mending the leaking room or taking care of your mother?

“We should give priority to members of our church, even those who are not members. We know them, and we can contact them.

“We should not spend all our money on a building of a church that will not be raptured when Christ comes, because Christ is coming,”

