The declaration came during the opening ceremony of the global crusade's joint event, collaborating with the 2023 national December retreat themed "Emmanuel"

While addressing the gathering, Pastor Kumuyi highlighted the Biblical command of Jesus, emphasising that marriage, as ordained by Jesus, is the union of a man and a woman

Rome, Italy - William Kumuyi, general superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has said same-sex marriage is not Biblical.

As reported by The Punch, Kumuyi spoke on Wednesday, December 20, at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, KM 48 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, during the opening ceremony of a joint event of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi and the 2023 National December Retreat tagged: “Emmanuel".

Kumuyi spoke against the backdrop of a viral stance of Pope Francis, who allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, a significant advance for LGBT people in the Roman Catholic Church.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church said priests should be permitted to bless same-sex and "irregular" couples, under certain circumstances.

But the Nigerian cleric stated that the command of Jesus Christ was for a man to get married to a woman.

He said:

"We stand in obedience to Christ and obedient to him and we carry on the works of Christ that said a man and a woman should be joined together in marriage until death do us part."

