Sam Adeyemi, founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, revealed that troubling dreams were some of the reasons behind his relocation to the United States

The revered cleric disclosed this during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast

In the video, Adeyemi also discussed leadership beyond governance politics and the role of the younger generation in Nigeria

Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of Daystar Christian Center, has opened up about why he decided to relocate to the United States.

Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi said ‘disturbing dreams’ informed their decision to relocate to the United States. Photo credit: @sam_adeyemi

In a recent episode of the Mic On Podcast, Adeyemi shared that he and his family have been residing in America since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The 57-year-old pastor revealed that they had initially planned to return to Nigeria but decided against it due to the violence that erupted during the EndSARS protests against police brutality, The Punch reported.

After the protest ended, Sam Adeyemi recounted how he and his wife experienced “bad dreams” about potential dangers each time they set dates to return to Nigeria.

Concerned for their safety, Adeyemi called a meeting with the leaders of Daystar Christian Center to discuss the situation. They decided to keep the church operational while he resided in the US.

“It’s been happening for 10 years now,” Pastor Adeyemi explained. “My wife and I shifted our focus to global work and established offices in Atlanta a decade ago. This move allowed us to leverage technology and Western systems to reach a global audience. All our children were in the US when the COVID-19 lockdown started, so we stayed together as a family during that period.”

“ The week services resumed was when EndSARS started, so we were preparing to return to Nigeria. When the EndSARS protests ended in violence, we stayed back a bit,” Sam Adeyemi said.

Sam Adeyemi spoke about leadership beyond governance and other trending issues in Nigeria.

He cleared the air on his major move to the United States of America (USA) in the video.

