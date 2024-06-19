Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has dropped what he called a warning message to African vice presidents and prime ministers

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that a few African vice presidents would lose their seats

Primate Ayodele is popular for releasing prophecies on political affairs, governance, global issues, and sports

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the Inri church worldwide, has asked the vice-president (VP) of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, and the VPs of other African countries to "seek the face of God to avert impending dangers on your dear lives".

Ayodele stated this in an 18-second clip shared recently on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Primate Elijah Ayodele asks African vice presidents to pray for physical protection. Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I still want to repeat again that we need to pray against the death of African vice president, prime minister, either by death or resignation, that will happen.

"So, we have to be very careful and seek the face of God as quickly as possible.”

Deaths of serving African leaders

Since 2008, at least 11 African leaders have died in office, with the latest being Malawi's vice president, Saulos Chilima, who passed away in a plane crash.

Late Chilima was laid to rest Monday, June 17, in his village south of the capital, following a funeral.

Deaths of African leaders while in office are disruptive for the countries concerned, and tragic for the leaders' families.

Legit.ng reports that deaths in office create power vacuums, which can be dangerous and destabilising.

More to read on Kashim Shettima

Ayodele sends message to African presidents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asked President Bola Tinubu and other African presidents to "go on their kneels to avert any impending danger".

He said he warned about Ebrahim Raisi who served as the eighth president of Iran from 2021 until he died in a helicopter crash in May 2024.

Source: Legit.ng