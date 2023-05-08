FCT, Abuja - The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, said Nigerian youths have the potential to stand out if given the right platform to thrive.

He stated this on Friday, May 5, at a virtual press briefing attended by Legit.ng in Abuja ahead of the global children and teenagers convocation jointly organised under the auspices of Global Crusade with Kumuyi.

Pastor Kumuyi at a virtual press briefing in Abuja urged Nigerian youths to be steadfast and consistent in nurturing Gog-given talent. Photo Credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Kumuyi stated that young people are a critical part of society that must be guided and equipped with the necessary resources to make them thrive in value and capacity.

He stated that the appropriate and concerned stakeholders needed to have an encounter with youths at an early age for them to be effective when they reach their prime.

Kumuyi said:

“Nobody is born a doctor, an engineer, an achiever, a militant courageous soldier. We’ll all start at the ground level.”

In corroboration with Kumuyi's remarks, the state overseer of the Deeper Christian life ministry Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, said for youths to succeed in their profession, they must follow the pathway of righteousness and God's dictates.

When asked by Legit.ng about his take on the comment of his fellow cleric, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, about the upcoming presidential election tribunal slated for Monday, May 8, Pastor Adebiyi said:

"Whatsoever has been said by an individual as everyone is actually entitled to his or her opinion depending on how he sees it.

"Sometimes, some individuals have more knowledge of some things than others and they speak on the basics of the knowledge they had."

He, however, urged Nigerians to pray for God's will as it is written in the scriptures and keep hope alive for the nation and its people.

