Retired General Samuel Omlago Ango, former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service, was accused of invading the home of his estranged wife Juliet Ango in Abuja

Despite ongoing court cases, Ango reportedly forcibly attempted to eject his wife, with eyewitnesses citing damage caused by thugs at the property

The estranged wife has expressed fear for her safety, citing past incidents and legal threats from Ango

FCT, Abuja - Samuel Omlago Ango, a retired general and former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has been accused of invading the home of Juliet Ango, his estranged wife.

Ango was the sole administrator of the NCS from 1994 to 1998.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the residence is located in the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that the property is currently subject to litigation in courts in the FCT and Kaduna state.

There are, however, allegations that the former Customs boss has repeatedly served his estranged wife notice to leave the property, despite the ongoing court cases.

The marriage has reportedly been in crisis for over 10 years, around when the retired general moved out of the house.

How Ango moved to eject his estranged wife forcibly

An eyewitness close to the family was cited as saying that Ango, on Saturday, April 20, stormed the property to forcibly eject his estranged wife, causing damage in the process.

“In the early hours of the morning (Saturday), two trucks filled with thugs arrived at the residence and jumped into the compound even though the gate was locked,” the eyewitness said.

“And they immediately went to work in different parts of the house, destroying the windows, roof, and shattering the walls. While they were doing this, some others were taking out the properties in the house.

The witness said this is not the first time the former customs boss would do this, adding that he had made a similar move sometime in 2018.

“It took the intervention of female lawyers led by FIDA for Mrs Ango to have respite. Even though the FCT Police Command has been contacted, their intervention is less than salutary," he said.

We have been living in fear, says estranged wife

Meanwhile, in a letter to the police in 2017, the estranged wife said she and her son have been living in fear.

“The crisis in the marriage got to its head when our client recently received a notice from a lawyer, who claimed to be representing the General, with an attachment of a letter of instruction, wherein the lawyer claimed he has been instructed to sell their matrimonial home by the General and our client was given 30 days to move out of the house,” the letter read.

Mrs Ango also said her estranged husband had bequeathed the house in a legally documented paper to her.

According to her, Mr Ango gave her the documents indicating he had bequeathed the house to her, which she appreciated.

However, she acknowledged being contacted by Mr Ango regarding selling the house but insisted that all proceedings should go through their lawyers.

Ango disagrees with wife over home ownership

Meanwhile, reacting to the Saturday incident, the ex-Custom CG confirmed said he and his estranged wife had been separated for over 13 years.

He also said there was no court order restraining him from disposing of his property, as claimed by the estranged wife, according to Sahara Reporters.

"There's no court order whatsoever restraining me from disposing my property. You may wish to find out from the High Court in Abuja where whatever suit she's referring to was thrown out since June/July 2023.

"For the records, l have tried all means possible to reach her and all efforts were abortive. I have had to come personally to Abuja last weekend to have a one on one chat with her after much back and forth, only to come and she claimed she wasn't in town.”

The former Customs boss said he sold the property in January to finance his health needs.

He said the only ongoing court case he has with his estranged wife is their divorce proceedings.

