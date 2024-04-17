President Bola Tinubu has been making surprises as he appeared to be a president who was always on the move with action. The first was the announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy while delivering his inaugural speech.

In less than his one year in office, the president has put in place several policies that have shaken the country and propelled many Nigerians to show concerns about what and what the government the government is doing next.

The removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the local currency has created more enemies for the administration that has to fight many battles, from the business and wealthy community to the common man who could not afford to pay higher bills and the organised labour.

Among these battles, some influential Nigerians have also been jailed under the administration of President Tinubu. They were locked up either through the court or through the security operatives.

Some of the Nigerians are listed below:

Godwin Emefiele

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was President Tinubu's first target when he got to office and is currently facing multiple charges, ranging from money laundering to fraud and abuse of office.

Emefiele, who was reported to be planning to run for president in 2023, dropped the ambition for reasons many did not know. However, the embattled former CBN governor introduced new naira notes a few months before the presidential election, a policy allegedly meant to curb vote buying during the poll.

The policy ruined the country's economy and almost cost the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the chance of retaining power.

Interestingly, most Nigerians appeared to be interested in seeing Elefiele spending his lifetime in jail because many of them could not access their money during the naira redesign policy. Many businesses collapsed, and some died in the process.

Emefiele has been remanded in prison and granted bail by two different courts in Abuja and Lagos on different occasions. On the two occasions, he was asked to pay N20 million and N50 million, among other conditions.

Abdulrasheed Bawa

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also detained by the security operatives after he was removed from office.

There was no clear statement concerning his detainment, and he was released after some Nigerians raised concerns, calling for his trial and alleging that the Tinubu administration had begun to abuse human rights in less than one year in office.

