The speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, has warned the son of Nasir El-Rufai, Bello, against his use of threat against the state's legislature

Speaker Liman on Wednesday, April 17, claimed that Bello has resorted to social media threat to stopm his father's probe by the House

However, the speaker said nothing can deter the Assembly from its quest for justice and accountability in government

Kaduna - The leadership of the Kaduna House of Assembly has made it clear to Bello El-Rufai, the son of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor, that his threats will not stop the probe of his father by the state's legislature.

This message was directly sent by the speaker of the House, Honorable Yusuf Liman, in a statement released by his media aide, Malam Suraj Bamalli, on Wednesday, April 17.

Liman disclosed that Bello, who is a member of the House of Representatives, began his threats via social media (tweets and WhatsApp) immediately after the House instituted a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation during his father's eight-year tenure.

The Kaduna state government is bent on probing El-Rufai

Part of the statement seen by Daily Trust read:

“Additionally, he sent insulting and subtly threatening messages to the Rt. Honorable Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honorable Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State. It is disheartening that a federal lawmaker, entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the state Assembly."

Liman went on to state that nothing can stop the House from upholding justice, accountability, and the rule of law in the state.

The speaker urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for transparency, especially in leadership.

