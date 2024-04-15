The 10 years of remembrance of the Chibok girls' abduction was greeted with mixed feelings as some of the students are still held in captivity by their abductors, Boko Haram.

Some of the students who were released returned home with children, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation disclosed

The foundation lamented bitterly over the coerced marriages of the girls, as they tabled their demand before President Bola Tinubu's government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - A new report revealed that ten years after the abduction of 276 girls from Chibok Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, 21 of the affected abductees so far released came home with 34 children.

A foundation has opened on how 21 released Chibok girls returned with 34 kids and 48 parents died of trauma. Photo credit: The New York Times, BBC

Report: 21 Chibok girls came with 34 kids, parents die of trauma

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) made this revelation in a report made available to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the report was to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the abduction, confirming the devasting sexual violence and coerced marriages the girls endured while in captivity.

As reported by Daily Trust, the report by the Foundation, disclosed further that 48 parents of the abducted victims died, while survivors and their families battle with widespread psychological trauma, leading to health issues and barriers to work and education.

The director of the MMF, Dr. Aisha Muhammad-Oyebode who presented the report, stated that the Foundation has listed 10 key recommendations that the federal government of Nigeria led by President Boa Ahmed Tinubu and the international community should prioritised.

This includes, enhanced security measures; community empowerment programmes, early warning systems for security threats and more.

DHQ: “Why we released 313 terrorism suspects”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had said that the release of the 313 terrorism suspects to the Borno state government was on the orders of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri division.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the clarification on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja, said the suspects were detained on suspicion, but no evidence was found against them at the conclusion of an investigation, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Justice prosecuted the cases, leading to the court’s decision for their release and subsequent handover to the Borno state government for further action.

