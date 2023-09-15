Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has become a trending topic on social media following the release of a viral video

The ex-President was seen in the video commanding local monarchs in Oyo State to stand up and greet him

This incident transpired at the commissioning of the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road on Friday, September 15

Iseyin, Oyo - Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has become a centre of controversy following his actions at commissioning the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road on Friday, September 15.

Obasanjo, whom Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State invited, was also given the honour to commission the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Iseyin Campus, which houses the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources.

At the commissioning of Gov Seyi Makinde's projects, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo asked the local monarchs to stand up and greet him. Photo Credit: @Oolusegun_obj/@tvcnewsng

At the commissioning of these projects, the ex-president, in a viral video, was seen wearing a grim look when he scolded the monarchs present at the event.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Obasanjo saluted the Oyo monarchs but ordered them to stand up and greet him.

He said it is essential that they give respect to whom respect is due during a public occasion.

Obasanjo said a monarch must recognise the presence of a governor or president no matter the occasion.

He said:

"In the Yoruba tradition, we pay respect to two things among others: age and position. The governor's position is a more powerful position than any monarch.

"Even when I was president, I prostrate to show respect to monarchs. But in the inner room, the monarch prostrate to me."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to their social media handle to react to the viral video of ex-President Obasanjo ordering monarchs to stand up and greet him.

Omo Alhaja, with the social media @Olahitan0 on X, formerly Twitter, slammed Obasanjo's attitude.

He wrote:

"Rubbish you said we should promote our culture and you disrespect our King. As Yoruba Oba ba Lori owun gbogbo, Kings are respected people even to the extend of his mother immediately he become King his mother must bow for him King are not respected in Yoruba land again."

Timi Oluwafemi said:

"Ebora Owu for a reason "

Idris Ayodeji. K. wrote:

"Political Obas"

