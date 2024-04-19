Taraba monarch Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada of Sansani chiefdom in Gassol LGA has been reportedly shot dead at his residence

The gunmen had stormed the community and walked straight to the palace of the deceased to execute their target

It was learnt that it was his wife who discovered his dead body in his room and raised the alarm before the people of the community were aware

Taraba traditional ruler Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada of Sansani chiefdom in Gassol local government area of the state has been shot dead.

It was said that his palace was attacked by some gunmen on Thursday evening, April 18, who shot him dead.

Gunmen have reportedly attacked a traditional ruler at his palace Photo Credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Twitter

How Taraba monarch was killed in his palace

Witnesses accounted that the attack had stormed the town on motorcycles and went straight into the palace to gun down the traditional ruler, who was suspected to be their target.

According to Daily Trust, the monarch was severely shot in his room, where he was sitting when the gunmen stormed. His phones were seized on their arrival.

Alhaji Jankada was said to have died on the spot, while the incident took the palace guards unaware, as well as family members.

How body of Taraba monarch found

Musa Sansani, a resident of the community, told journalists that gunshots were heard, but it never occurred to them that it was from the palace.

Sansani said:

“The late chief told us Yesterday that he was travelling to Ibbi for the Nwonyo Fishing Festival, which is taking place on Friday and Saturday. We never knew the Chief did not travel Yesterday evening, so when we heard the gunshots, we did not suspect it was inside the palace.”

According to the resident, the gunmen left the town silently after killing the traditional ruler, and it was his wife who found his dead body in his room. The wife then raised the alarm, which later attracted the attention of the people.

Source: Legit.ng