Taiwo, the estranged wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had said the former Nigerian leader was a wicked husband when they were together

According to the former president's wife, Obasanjo once prostrated for her in the bedroom and cried when she left him

The woman who had two children for the former president said Obasanjo is the only ex-leader who criticised all presidents, telling him to learn from other heads of state

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's estranged wife, Taiwo, has disclosed that the ex-Nigerian leader was a wicked husband during their marital life together, saying that he cried when she finally divorced him.

Taiwo made the comment while reacting to the recent statement that she suffered from mental problems, that she was not a member of the Obasanjo's family, nor his wife and that she only had two children for him, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo's wife says former president was a bad husband

Source: Twitter

Why Obasanjo's wife is attacking former President

The former couple have been having verbal assaults after Taiwo apologised to Oyo monarchs over the comment of the ex-president that the Obas should stand and sit because of their alleged refusal to greet him when he was invited by the state governor for commissioning.

Governor Seyi Makinde invited the former president to commission a project in the Iseyin area of the state, but Obasanjo reportedly tongue-lashed the traditional rulers, saying they refused to stand up and greet him.

The woman then apologised on behalf of Obasanjo following a backlash that many have described as a “desecration of Yoruba traditional institutions,” but the former president disowned her.

Why Obasanjo disowns wife who had two children for him

However, Taiwo reacted to the response of the former President in a statement, saying Obasanjo is the “greatest impostor of all time, the liar, the cheat, and the deceiver”.

Her statement reads in part:

“With all God has done for you, you are still very bitter and sadistic. Have you forgotten you loved me so much, you even cried when l left you? Do you remember you sometimes prostrated for me in the bedroom to calm me down when l got angry with your misdeeds?"

