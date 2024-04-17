Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the Yoruba Nation agitation, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 17, received leaders of Afenifere at the state house, Abuja.

At the meeting with elders of the prominent Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, President Tinubu said his administration is resolute on achieving economic stability in a fair and equitable system for all Nigerians.

Tinubu vowed that he would pursue a comprehensive economic security for Nigeria and address the country's foundational challenges.

Separatism: Tinubu warns agitators

Speaking on security, Tinubu declared that those who threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria would pay a heavy price.

He said:

‘’I am irrevocably committed to the unity of Nigeria and constitutional democracy. Constitutional democracy is (sic) reflected greatly here since we assumed office.

"What we face now is the challenge of terrorism. Security of life and property is very necessary for development. I can tell you we are achieving success.

"We have degraded terrorism to a level that they cannot threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria any longer.

‘’Banditry and kidnapping will be defeated. And there is no payment of ransom whatsoever. Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay. And we are not going to relent."

