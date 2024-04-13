Yoruba Nation agitators laid siege on the Oyo state government secretariat on Saturday, April 13

The reason behind this onslaught is not immediately clear but the agitators hoisted flags of Yoruba Nation

An eyewitness account said the men dressed in military camouflage covered their faces with masks and scarfs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Some masked men suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators on Saturday, April 13, stormed the Oyo government secretariat.

As reported by The Nation, the armed men were stationed at strategic points in the secretariat.

Suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded Oyo government secretariat and hoisted flags on Saturday, April 13.

Source: Facebook

Channels Television also noted the development.

While some were said to have manned the entrance to the governor’s office gate, others were seen at the entrance to the house of assembly gate with some others at the main entrance.

The situation sent panic waves across the entire area as security operatives on duty were said to have tried to handle it to no avail.

An eyewitness account said the men dressed in military camouflage covered their faces with masks and scarves.

Men of the Oyo state police command and other anti-crime agencies stormed the entrance to the secretariat in numerous patrol vans.

Operatives of the Oyo security network codenamed Amotekun were said to have also arrived at the gate.

The situation, it was gathered, almost turned chaotic as the security operatives engaged in a gun duel with the agitators.

Tear gas were also said to have been fired with the situation sending panic to residents around the axis.

Motorists plying the route started making detours as other road users scampered to safety.

Road users en route to the secretariat diverted along Customs Junction as the Secretariat-Queen Elizabeth Road was cut off traffic.

It was gathered efforts of the executive assistant to the governor on security, CP Sunday Odukoya (retired) to calm the situation were futile as the masked gunmen insisted on hoisting their flag in the secretariat. They successfully hoisted some flags.

But the arrival of military officers from the 2nd division of the Army about an hour later was said to have changed the narrative with some of the agitators at the entrance gate taking to their heels.

The stern-looking officers were said to have gone after the masked agitators.

Shop owners, business and residents around Bodija, Ikolaba, en route to Awolowo quickly locked up their shops and doors.

Arrests have been made as security operatives tried to restore normalcy.

The Oyo state government has yet to officially comment on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng