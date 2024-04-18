Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will no longer tolerate obstruction of its operations.

The agency's warning comes hours after the embattled former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, was whisked away from his Abuja residence by his successor, Governor Ahmed Ododo on Wednesday, April 17.

EFCC now has a warrant of arrest against Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Sheikh Muhammad Abacha Omadivi.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, its spokesperson, the EFCC said it is a criminal offence to obstruct its officers from carrying out their duties.

EFCC said:

"This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

"On several occasions, operatives of the commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order."

EFCC arraigns Yahaya Bello April 18

Meanwhile, the EFCC will on Thursday, April 18, 2024 arraign Bello before a federal high court in Abuja.

He will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite alongside three other accused persons: Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu on 19-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80,246,470.

Bello’s arraignment is coming on the heels of a warrant of arrest and enrolment order granted to the EFCC by the court on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

