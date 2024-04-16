Paraded suspects who invaded the Oyo Government House on Saturday, April 13, have defended their actions

One of the suspects, lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, said he does not regret taking part in the invasion

Other suspects, like one Alabi Ogundeji, said his action was backed by the Nigerian constitution and global laws

Oyo - The police command in Oyo state has paraded suspected Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Governor Seyi Makinde's office and the House of Assembly, on Saturday, April 13.

One of the suspected Yoruba Nation agitators who were paraded on Monday, April 15, said he has no regrets for his actions.

The suspect is a 55-year-old lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.

Some of the suspects who invaded the governor's office in Oyo were not remorseful

Source: Facebook

Joining the lecturer in the defiant stance is one Alabi Ogundeji and a 29-year-old phone repairer, Ademola Adeniyi.

Punch reports that others paraded by the command on Monday included Alabi Ogundeji (55); Adeyemo Oluwaseun (29); Adeyemo Peter (75); Amos Ogundeji (45); Ayanwale Rofiayat, female (25); Olaleye Mathew (54); Fatoki Anthony (34); Muritala Abere (40); Adepoju Ismaila (45); Fatunmbi Wasiu; (30); Isaac Friday (27); Ayanwale Saburi (28); Elegbede Adebola (27); Adedamola Deniyi (29); Ojo Olufemi (52); Ajani Ezekiel (42); Adejumo Lateef (60); Ayoola David (40); Adesokan Hammed (38); Salawudeen Wahab (56) and Ademola Adeniyi (29).

Speaking with newsmen during the parade, Ogundeji defended his action by arguing that it was lawful under both Nigerian and international laws.

He insisted:

“I’m part of the agitation and I can’t deny it. Yoruba as an indigenous nation is a nation on its own. We have so many nations in Nigeria and Yoruba is one of them.

“Oodua Nation leaders have taken every step and action that needed to be taken. So, we have embarked on the referendum, which was 500 petitions signed by all Yoruba, and this has served as a referendum..."

Oyo Govt House invasion: Nigerian Army reacts

Recall that that the Nigerian Army had confirmed the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Army said its officers promptly responded to the incident and had contact with adherents of the Yoruba Nation dressed in foreign military camouflage with berets and armed with dangerous weapons in buses and motorbikes.

Source: Legit.ng