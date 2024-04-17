One of late MKO Abiola's wife, Onitiri-Abiola, is said to be pitching her tent for Yoruba Nation agitators

In a video shared on social media, Onitiri-Abiola was heard proclaiming the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba

However, the family of the late billionaire has distanced themselves from this move, stating clearly that it does not represent their legacy and ideals

The family of the late MKO Abiola has given its response to the declaration of support for the Yoruba Nation agitators by one of the late politician's widows, Dupe Onitiri-Abiola.

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the late Abiola’s children, Jamiu told reporters that Onitiri-Abiola “is on her own.”

Jamiu noted that he did not take Onitiri-Abiola's declaration seriously when he heard of it, adding that Nigerians are not ignorant of how paramount his late father took the country's unity.

MKO Abiola's family decries Onitiri-Abiola's stance (Photo credit: PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

He stated that even while in prison, his father never advocated for Nigeria’s division.

Jamiu went on to state that "if my father were alive today, he would have been so happy that his closest and most highly competent associate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing all he would have wanted to do if he had been allowed to exercise his mandate.”

Onitiri-Abiola had, in a viral video on social media, called the “Democratic Republic of Yoruba.”

She declared that the Democratic Republic of Yoruba came into existence on Friday, April 12, before the agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat in Ibadan, Punch reports.

In the said video, Onitiri-Abiola was heard saying in the Yoruba dialect:

“We are indigenous people. We are sovereign people. We are ethnic nationalists. That we should leave Nigeria. Today, April 12, 2024, we leave with the power of God.

“I, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, proclaim the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba. From today, Yoruba land begins its government.

"It has become the newest nation. Yoruba became a country that nobody is against. This is hereby established. I, Modupe Onitire-Abiola, am an origin of Yoruba. I am MKO Abiola’s widow.”

Ooni of Ife rejects Yoruba Nation agitators

Meanwhile, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, had asked Nigerians to ignore the Yoruba nation agitators who invaded the Oyo state government secretariat recently.

The first-class monarch described the agitators as attention seekers, insisting that they do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

