Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has asked Nigerians to ignore the Yoruba nation agitators who invaded the Oyo state government secretariat recently.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the first-class monarch described the agitators as attention seekers, insisting that they do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

Ooni of Ife asks for support for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Tuesday, April 16, when he received members of the Yoruba council worldwide, who paid him a visit at his lodge in Eko hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos to inform him of the sixth annual Omoluwabi festival slated for May 1, 2024, the Ooni advised Nigerians not to give the controversial Yoruba nation agitators any attention.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We should not give those people relevance. They are achieving their aims just to seek attention. We are having challenges here and there in the country; this administration is really trying her best.

“President Bola Tinubu is doing very well. He is doing exceptionally well, by trying to fix the economy, we should give him the benefit of doubt and also to engage people. Very important that we should be engaging people to talk to others about the success recorded by the government in power."

The Ooni of Ife added:

“For us, we will continue to uphold and support the government, to support the president to ensure everything he does is to our advantage not as a race, but to our advantage as a nation, irrespective of where you come from Yoruba land or anywhere.”

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng