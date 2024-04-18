Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has pulled down the building where the Yoruba Nation agitators under the leadership of Modupe Onitiri-Abiola are operating.

The building on Toye Oyesola street in Ibadan South West local government area (LGA) was demolished on Wednesday, April 17, according to The Punch.

The Nation also noted the development.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that the Oyo government's action followed the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat by Yoruba nation agitators last week.

The separatists stormed the Oyo state secretariat dressed in military camouflage and allegedly attempted to take over the state house of assembly.

