A widow of one of the slain military personnel has made a strong vow regarding her children's move in the Force

Hauwa Ali, the wife of the late Lt Col A.H Ali, vowed that her children would never join the Nigerian military following the fate that befell their father

Ali’s widow noted that she was devastated and never knew that the peace mission would be his last assignment for the country

Hauwa Ali, the wife of the late Lt Col A.H Ali, said she will not allow any of her children to join the military following the gruesome death of her husband in Okuama community of Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

Ali’s widow made the statement during an interview with Daily Trust, saying that her late husband had already sacrificed himself for Nigeria.

Recall that unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community, killing several of them. The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16.

The director of defence information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops, on Thursday 14 March, 2024, were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

The army has vowed that troops would remain at the creek until they recovered all the stolen weapons that the assailants had stolen and arrested the suspects but some eminent Nigerians have called for an independent probe of the matter.

Speaking about the dignified personality and selfless service of her late husband, Ali, the Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Hauwa said:

“Words cannot describe him because he was everything to us. His dedication to humanity is one thing I will always remember. No matter how he was, once he was called to work, he would make sure he fulfilled it.”

Speaking further on if she would allow some of her children to join the military in future, she said:

“I will not advise any of his children to be in the military. Their father has already sacrificed his life for the country.”

