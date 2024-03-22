A newlywed man, identified as Sani has been shot dead by bandits in a weekly market in Madaka, Niger state

Sani reportedly got married three weeks ago before the dead bandits attack on Thursday, March 21

The bandits also forced Muslim women to break their Ramadan fast by drinking water or risk their lives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Madaka, Niger state - Bandits have killed a newlywed man, identified as Sani, and 20 other persons in a weekly market in Madaka, Rafi local government area of Niger state.

Sani had reportedly gone to the market to sell meat when he was shot dead during the attack on Thursday, March 21.

Newly married butcher, 20 others in Niger market attack. Note: Photo used only for illustration purpose Photo credit: MINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the butcher got married about three weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Daily Trust, residents said the bandits attacked the market around 3pm when commercial activities was3 pm at its peak.

The terrorists were said to have also forced Muslim women to their Ramadan break their fast during the deadly attack.

A resident, Salihu Abdullahi, said the bandits ordered the women to drink water or risk their lives.

Abdullahi added that his 8-year-old daughter who was shot during the attack is admitted at IBB Specialist Hospital.

“We were at the neighbouring village where we went to mine gold when we saw people running. Some people started jumping into the river, even those who didn’t know how to swim. So, I rushed home on my motorcycle to pick up my family.

“On my way, I was stopped to go back, that they had taken over the community already. They burnt down our clinic and shops containing goods worth millions of naira, motorcycles, trucks, foodstuffs and houses. They gathered our women and forced them to break their fast. One of them that attempted to resist was beaten mercilessly.”

The chairman of Rafi LGA, Ayuba Katako, said more than 20 women were abducted by the bandits, TheCable reported.

The Niger state Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brig Gen. Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (retd), disclosed that the Niger state government was working in collaboration with security agencies.

Mohammed said the collaboration was to put an end to the incessant attacks on farming communities in the north-central state.

Bandits kill 9, abduct ex-CBN director, 34 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that bandits killed nine persons in the Kwasam community, Kauru local government area and Gwada community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

the armed men also abducted 35 others, including a retired Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his brother and the brother’s wife.

Source: Legit.ng