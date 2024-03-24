Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

Ponglong, Plateau state - Several homes were razed, barns destroyed and cattle rustled following a violent clash between irate youths in the Ponglong area of Lalin district, Mikang local government council, Plateau state.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, March 24, the clash, between Motola and Taroh youths, occurred on Saturday night, March 23, in Mikang local government.

Some people were reportedly killed while the numbers of those who sustained various degrees of injuries are also reported to be high.

Some residents added that they are yet to ascertain the number of persons reportedly killed in the bloody clash.

The transition chairman of the council, Daniel Kungmi, said the clash which occurred between two persons were later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

He said:

“Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to burning down of houses and barns.

“Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate situation and rustled cattle as well as other valuables.”

He added:

“Immediately we got the news of the clash, we reported the incident to security operatives who moved swiftly to the affected community to restore law and order.

“I just returned from the affected community and the situation is under control, but for now, we can not ascertain the number of persons killed in the clash.

“I am also in touch with the transition committee chairman of Langtang North local government council, Hon Nanmwa Kumzhi and we will be holding a critical smeeting soon as this clash is between brothers.”

It is understood that the commissioner of police in the state is on his way to visit the affected community on Sunday, March 24.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, could not be immediately reached for comments regarding the incident.

More to follow...

