Men of the Nigerian Army have occupied Delta creeks after the killing of several soldiers on Thursday, March 14

A Nigerian Army chief disclosed on Thursday, March 21, that the soldiers in the Delta community will not leave the area until the culprits who are responsible for the death of the 16 soldiers are caught

This came after President Tinubu had given marching orders to the military authorities to arrest the culprits

The Nigerian Army has said that troops will not leave the creeks in Delta state until culprits who are masterminds of the killing of the military personnel are caught.

Recall that the the Nigerian Military, on Sunday, March 17, deployed armoured vehicles to Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi council, over the killing of military personnel on a peace and rescue mission in Okuama community.

Soldiers deployed to Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state have continued the demolition of houses in the community.

The military personnel and no fewer than three armoured vehicles were seen zooming across the Bomadi bridge, probably heading to the creeks. This is even as President Ahmed Bola Tinubu ordered the military high command to fish out those who killed the officers.

But on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta state, Major General Jamal Abdussalam assured leaders of the Niger Delta region that troops will be professional in ensuring those behind the incident are nabbed.

In a post shared on X by the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy, Major General Abdussalam, while appreciating the MD and his team for the visit, said the mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja is basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested.

He further added that troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.

Military detains 3 suspects over Delta killings

Meanwhile, recent updates have emerged in the continuous endeavour to capture the individuals accountable for the fatalities of 16 soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

Information suggests that three individuals have been captured and relocated to military headquarters for interrogation.

Furthermore, the upper chamber of the national assembly urged a swift and thorough investigation.

