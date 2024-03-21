Following the tragic killings of 16 military personnel in Delta state by unknown gunmen, an aggrieved soldier has vowed to avenge them if given the opportunity

The soldier, identified as Egitanghan G, released a viral clip on his TikTok account sounding a note of warning to the killers

He stated that he was ever ready and available to be among the troops who would carry out operations to avenge their comrades

A Nigerian soldier named Egitanghan G has voiced his willingness to join any mission aimed at avenging the deaths of military personnel who lost their lives during a peacekeeping operation in Delta State recently.

Hailing from Delta State himself, the soldier condemned derogatory remarks made about the fallen soldiers, expressing his anger.

He underscored his firsthand experience defending his nation and stressed the significant sacrifices soldiers made to safeguard their homeland.

Aggrieved soldier speaks

In a video shared on his TikTok account on Wednesday, March 20, he spoke in Nigerian Pidgin English, addressing his fellow Niger Deltans.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“When I dey read the comments about the things wey dem talk about our soldiers wey die for Delta State, na cry I dey cry because me na Delta boy.

“I know the things wey I dey face for this country. I don go Maiduguri spend four years, fight. I know how many Maiduguri soldiers wey come from Maiduguri wey die for their state to protect their land. I know how many Katsina people wey come from Katsina wey die for Katsina.

“But una get mind kill our soldiers for Delta State and all the South South people dey comment rubbish comment. They say whether soldiers wey die for North, whether them dey put them online?

“We no fit forgive anybody wey kill frontline soldiers. We must avenge their death. Even me wey be Warri boy, I pray make I dey among the operation."

Legit.ng earlier reported the tragic killings in Delta State last Thursday, resulting in the loss of a Nigerian Army commander, three officers, and 12 soldiers.

These brave individuals, part of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were in a peacekeeping effort to resolve community conflicts in Bomadi Local Government.

Some of the recovered bodies showed signs of extreme brutality, with severed heads and missing vital organs.

Military detains 3 suspects over Delta killings

Meanwhile, recent updates have emerged in the continuous endeavour to capture the individuals accountable for the fatalities of 16 soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

Information suggests that three individuals have been captured and relocated to military headquarters for interrogation.

Furthermore, the upper chamber of the national assembly urged a swift and thorough investigation.

