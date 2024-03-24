President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opted not to publicly celebrate his 72nd birthday celebration as a result of the challenging times Nigeria is facing

Tinubu, who will turn 72 on Friday, March 29, urged his associates not to organise any events but instead use the opportunity to re-dedicate themselves to the task of building

Tinubu noted the recent killing of some soldiers and other security agents in Delta state as well as several security breaches as events that have contributed to the gloomy mood of the nation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has cancelled his 72nd birthday colloquium and asked well-wishers to switch focus to charity organisations.

A statement issued on Sunday afternoon, March 24, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, hinged the decision on the "challenging times" Nigeria is confronted with.

The president advised that goodwill messages vis-à-vis his birthday celebration should not be placed on radio and television stations, too.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu clocks 72 on Friday, March 29.

The statement from the presidency partly reads:

"Because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations, too.

"President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

"Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria."

