Unknwon gunmen reportedly laid ambush for soldiers in Okuoma community in Ughelli South council area of Delta state, killing several of them

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday and vowed to go after some youths, who reportedly its personnel attached to 181 Amphibious Batallion in the state

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them

Delta state, Asaba - No fewer than 22 soldiers have been reprtedly killed by armed men and suspected mercenaries of Okuoma community in Ughelli South council area of Delta state.

As reported by The Nation, the troops, drawn from the 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi, were reportedly on a rescue mission to the community when they were ambushed by their assailants on Thursday, March 14.

Daily Trust reported that trouble started on Thursday when the troops responded to a distress call regarding a communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities.

They had embarked on a rescue mission to Okuoma community to free a kidnapped youth, Mr Anthony Aboh, an indigene of neighbouring Okoloba community in Bomadi local government area, who was abducted over the lingering land dispute between the communities.

The military men were taken unawares while on their way back to the waterfront after a deadlocked round-table discussion at Okuoma community hall over the kidnapped youth, a source claimed.

“Many people were killed during the ambush, including a former honourable member from Okoloba community, who reported the matter to the JTF.

“But, the commander and other officers were held hostage and taken to an unknown destination towards the creek opposite the community”, the source stated.

The military men killed

The source revealed further that 22 military men had been confirmed dead at Okuoma community. Among them were one Lt Colonel, two majors, one captain and eighteen soldiers.

Some the military personnel killed were identified as Maj Shafa, Maj Obi, Capt Zakari and Lt. Col A. H. Ali.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

A statement by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier Gen. Tukur Gusau, Saturday, disclosed this, adding that the incident had been reported to the Delta state government.

Nigerian Army destroys IPOB camp in Imo

Elsewhere, Nigerian security forces have reportedly carried out a raid in Orsu, Imo state, resulting in the deaths of 20 individuals suspected to be affiliated with IPOB, a separatist group.

The operation, which took place on March 7, involved a collaboration between soldiers, police officers, DSS agents, and NSCDC personnel.

The government has accused IPOB of orchestrating violent incidents in the southeast region of Nigeria, although the group has consistently refuted these allegations.

