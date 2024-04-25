The Oyo State Police Command has informed the public that it has detained officers involved in the operation where a corp member was killed

The police stated that they always have the best interest of the people at heart, as demonstrated by their willingness to scrutinise one of their own

They promised to update the public as more facts are uncovered during the investigation

The Oyo State Police Command announced that it has detained the officers, including the prime suspect Inspector Rasheed Saheed, alleged to have been responsible for the death of a corp member, Iyanda Damilola.

The police made the announcement as pressure mounted over the force after students took to the streets to protest and seek justice for their slain friend.

The state Commissioner of Police has taken over the case, promising justice. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on the paramilitary outfit's official handle on Thursday, April 25.

Damilola is a corp member serving his fatherland in Ibadan. He went to Ogbomoso to celebrate his brother's convocation ceremony from LAUTECH.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng learned that the National Association of University Students, Oyo chapter, announced that no students attended any classes on Tuesday following the gruesome death of a mate.

The police, in their explanation of the event, clarified that the officers only fired shots into blank space to instill fear at the scene, adding that they heard gunshots other than theirs.

The Oyo Police Command neither explicitly admitted nor denied that one of their officers was responsible for the shooting but noted that nothing conclusive can be said until the results of the post-mortem tests are ready.

In a poorly crafted thread on social media platform X, the police detailed the events that led to the demise of Damilola.

The thread explained that the brother of the deceased also got injured in the process but has been discharged from the hospital following treatment.

Commissioner of Police Weighs In

The state Police commissioner has ordered that the case be taken by the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations.

Source: Legit.ng