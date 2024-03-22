Communities in Ughelli South local government area, Delta state have been grounded by the military after the killing of some personnel in the area

The women and children who fled to the forest are recently lamenting starvation as they could no longer go back to their homes due to the 24-hour presence of troops in Okuama

The Nigerian Army has been urged to relax its restrictions in the affected community, but the army has insisted on not leaving Delta creeks until perpetrators of the killings are caught

Delta state, Asaba - Hundreds of women and children of Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area, Delta state, who fled for dear lives when troops of the Nigerian Army invaded the community over the killing of several soldiers have been stranded for six days without food in the forests.

This came as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state on Thursday, March 21, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against shielding suspects involved in the killing of soldiers in Okuama community.

Similarly, governors of the 36 states of the federation flayed the killing of the military personnel, restating their demand for state police.

Starvation in Igbomotoru

However, in the coastal town of Igbomotoru in Southern Ijaw local government area, Bayelsa state, the siege laid by troops for the manhunt for a militant leader suspected to have masterminded the killings, is pushing the community towards starvation that could trigger a humanitarian crisis if it persists.

Because of how they escaped into the forests, the women from Okuama could not take food items with them and weren’t able to return to the community as soldiers had taken over the town, Vanguard reported.

One indigene of a neighbouring community in Ewu Kingdom who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the situation of the victims of the military onslaught at Okuama is pitiable.

“Hunger is taking a toll on them, especially the children they are carrying. This is a humanitarian crisis, and the government has to open a refugee camp for these people and provide them with food.

“As we speak, neighboring communities are living in fear because the military is using drones to watch over all communities,’’ the local said.

A resident of Orere community said people in neighbouring communities are having sleepless nights over the presence of soldiers in their domain.

The resident said:

“I want to conclude by saying that nobody supports the killing of soldiers at Okuama, and the Federal Government should do something to save these innocent victims.”

"Relax restrictions on movement," army urged

Meanwhile, some concerned indigenes of Igbomotoru, have called on relevant authorities to prevail on the troops to relax restrictions on free movement in and out of the community to allow the people pick up the pieces of their lives, BusinessDay reported.

Interestingly, the Nigerian Army has said that troops will not leave the creeks in Delta state until culprits who are masterminds of the killing of the military personnel are caught.

Military detains 3 suspects over Delta killings

Meanwhile, recent updates have emerged in the continuous endeavour to capture the individuals accountable for the fatalities of 16 soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

Information suggests that three individuals have been captured and relocated to military headquarters for interrogation.

Furthermore, the upper chamber of the national assembly urged a swift and thorough investigation.

