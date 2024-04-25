The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) house of representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency of Kogi state in the 2023 elections, Austin Okai, has asked Yahaya Bello to be law-abiding

Okai's counsel follows the allegations levelled against the former Kogi state governor over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud

Legit.ng recalls that the EFC on April 18, declared Bello wanted when it could not succeed at arresting him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A human rights activist and PDP member, Austin Okai, has said the fact that Yahaya Bello is "running away" from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) means there is more to the allegation against him (Bello).

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, April 25, Okai stated that Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, was invited — and not arrested.

Yahaya Bello was invited by the EFCC and not arrested, according to Austin Okai, a human rights activist. Photo credits: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

He berated the embattled former governor, arguing that contrary to Bello's claim, no court order can ask the former presidential aspirant not to honour the EFCC’s invitation.

Okai said:

"The court order the former governor of Kogi state obtained is about his fundamental human rights, and I am not aware of any court order that can stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from investigating the criminal offence.

"What court order did he obtain? From where? A high court in Kogi state. Who are those judges? How neutral are they? He appointed them. He was a former governor of that state.

"Now, there is a warrant of arrest, so, do court orders ask you not to honour an invitation? Was he arrested? He was invited."

Watch Okai's interview below:

Read more on Yahaya Bello

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC filed a notice of withdrawal to halt an appeal against an order of a Kogi high court restraining the agency from arresting Bello.

In the notice filed on Monday, April 22, and signed by its counsel, J.S Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the EFCC said the withdrawal is predicated on the fact that events have overtaken the appeal.

The commission also admitted that the appeal was filed out of the time allowed by law.

Source: Legit.ng